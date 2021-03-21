Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $115,570.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00257968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

