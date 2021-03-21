Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 50.3% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $115,570.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00257968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.