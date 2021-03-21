Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00258915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

