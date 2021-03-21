Bitcoin SV Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $699.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $204.78 or 0.00353967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.12 or 0.00914575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,684,170 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

