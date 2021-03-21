Bitcoinus 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,529.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $20,885.47 and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,743.40 or 0.99940926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

