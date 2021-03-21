Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,850.99

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $20,850.99 and $2,520.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,283.30 or 0.99893825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

