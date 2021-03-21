BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,284.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $9,284.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00256149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00100470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

