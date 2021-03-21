BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $16.01 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

