Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,280.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $62,280.33 and $64.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,778,090 coins and its circulating supply is 9,778,086 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars.

