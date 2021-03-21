BitTorrent Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.34 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $2.34 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,958,091,291 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

