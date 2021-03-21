BlackCoin Market Cap Tops $4.16 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $2.06 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011472 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,553,671 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

