BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

BL stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. 1,111,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.36 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock worth $9,556,102 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $63,035,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

