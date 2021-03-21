BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,954 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.56% of CNB Financial worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. CNB Bank increased its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

