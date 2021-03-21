BlackRock Inc. Acquires 482,940 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.91% of Select Energy Services worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

