BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,356,307 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,356,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,086,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.92% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

