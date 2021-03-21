BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,688,943 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,688,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.99% of Advantage Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

