BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.29% of American National Bankshares worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.