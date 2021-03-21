BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.49% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

AVXL stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.