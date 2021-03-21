BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.46% of Entercom Communications worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE:ETM opened at $5.99 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $843.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

