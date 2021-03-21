BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Old Second Bancorp worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $321,990 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

