BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Retail Value worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Value by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $238,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,155,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,997 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

