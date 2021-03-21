BlackRock Inc. Buys 138,822 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

