BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,880 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $283.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $296.97. The stock has a market cap of $603.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

