BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,112 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.11% of The First Bancorp worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.