BlackRock Inc. Buys 50,071 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Alerus Financial worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ALRS stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.