BlackRock Inc. Buys 593,270 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

