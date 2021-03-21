BlackRock Inc. Buys 732,117 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

