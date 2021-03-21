BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 1,056,602 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,056,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,904,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.01% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

In related news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

