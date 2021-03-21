BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of ShotSpotter worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

