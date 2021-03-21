BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.28% of Northwest Pipe worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NWPX stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

