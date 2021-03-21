BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.23% of Costamare worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.20 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

