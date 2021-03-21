BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $206.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

