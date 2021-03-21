BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.46% of XBiotech worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XBiotech by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT opened at $19.70 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $576.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.