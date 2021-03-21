BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Olympic Steel worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $339,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $26.69 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

