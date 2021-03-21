BlackRock Inc. Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.39% of Lawson Products worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $56.17 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

