BlackRock Inc. Has $20.71 Million Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $139,118.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,875.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $147.00 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $830.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

