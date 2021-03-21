BlackRock Inc. Has $21.61 Million Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.97% of Great Ajax worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

