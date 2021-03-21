BlackRock Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Oppenheimer worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $42.23 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

