BlackRock Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.19% of Business First Bancshares worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 121.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 62.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

