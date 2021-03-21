BlackRock Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.92% of Riot Blockchain worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

RIOT stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

