BlackRock Inc. Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Owl Rock Capital worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 1,493,376 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 618,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.24 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

