BlackRock Inc. Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.79% of Telecom Argentina worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $7,548,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

TEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

