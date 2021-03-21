BlackRock Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $666.92 million, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

