BlackRock Inc. Has $23.25 Million Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Applied Therapeutics worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $20.33 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $518.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,785 shares in the company, valued at $101,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

