BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.31% of Republic First Bancorp worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.