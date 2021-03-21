BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.31% of Blink Charging worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

