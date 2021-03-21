BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.88% of MeiraGTx worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MeiraGTx by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX opened at $16.03 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $709.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

