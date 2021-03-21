BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of Cadiz worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadiz by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cadiz by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

