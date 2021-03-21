BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Farmers National Banc worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

