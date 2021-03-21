BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $249.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

